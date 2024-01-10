GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Scuffle at Mudigere bus stand, two cases registered

January 10, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Two groups of youths were engaged in a scuffle at the Mudigere bus stand in Chikkamagaluru district on Tuesday evening, leaving the people at the place in shock.

Four people who reached the place by car beat up another youth. The CCTV cameras installed in the bus stand captured the incident. The KSRTC staff at the place called up the police, who rushed to the spot.

The police termed it a scuffle over a minor issue. It could be the result of an old rivalry. Both groups have filed separate complaints with the police. There were reports that the assault was over a boy talking to a girl from another community. However, the police stated that the investigation was going on.

