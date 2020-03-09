Scuba diving to get a fillip in Uttara Kannada

MURDESHWAR

09 March 2020 01:32 IST

Two more agencies to be permitted to conduct diving; 100 divers to be allowed daily

Scuba diving in the surroundings of Netrani Island, off Murdeshwar in Uttara Kannada, is set to get a fillip with the district administration deciding to soon permit more divers daily, from 60 at present to 100.

In addition to the existing three agencies conducting diving, the administration will also allow two more agencies so as to promote tourism. It will also fix the minimum and maximum user fees to be collected from each of the divers.

Netrani, known for different species of corals and fishes, is 20 km (one way) off Murudeshwar coast. It takes an hour to reach the island in a mechanised boat. Scuba diving is allowed in its vicinity from October to May.

K. Harish Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, Uttara Kannada, said the administration would put in place an app-based system of recording the details of each diver. It will be done by government-appointed staff.

Netrani Island near Murudeshwar in Uttara Kannada.

Mr. Kumar said that each of the five agencies, to be appointed soon, organising scuba diving would have to deposit ₹50 lakh as refundable security deposit with the government. The interest earned from the total deposit of ₹2.5 crore would be used to pay the salary of lifeguards on all the beaches in Uttara Kannada. He said bids have been invited to select the agencies.

The Deputy Commissioner said scuba diving only required interest, courage, and mental preparedness. The agencies conducting the activity have now adopted highest safety measures and are providing diving equipment of international standards. He said that to make it more popular, the administration organised a two-day “scuba festival” in Murdehswar–Netrani recently where the organisers offered concession in user’s fee to the divers. Government and private agencies have joined hands to promote scuba diving in Uttara Kannada.

Vasant Reddy, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Uttara Kannada, said Netrani had 14 species of corals and 89 species of fish.

Ganesh Harikantra, proprietor of Netrani Adventures, registered with the Professional Association of Diving Instructors and one of the agencies authorised by the district administration, said diving is organised at Nursery, Pubble Beach, T 55, Bomb Rock, and Island Back locations surrounding Netrani. Divers are not allowed to touch the fish or damage the corals and throw any materials to sea.