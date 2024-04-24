SC/STs ignored in BJP, says former Minister Shivanna

April 24, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - MYSURU

Former Minister M. Shivanna who recently joined the Congress accused the BJP of ignoring senior SC/ST community leaders in the party.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Mr. Shivanna who had quit the Congress to join the BJP recently, said that he was originally with the Congress before entering the BJP fold but found the atmosphere “stifling”.

The party does not take into cognisance the contributions of SC/ST community members and does not accord positions due to them based on their work and seniority, he added.