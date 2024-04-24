GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

SC/STs ignored in BJP, says former Minister Shivanna

April 24, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Former Minister M. Shivanna addressing a press conferene in Mysuru on Wednesday.

Former Minister M. Shivanna addressing a press conferene in Mysuru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Former Minister M. Shivanna who recently joined the Congress accused the BJP of ignoring senior SC/ST community leaders in the party.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Mr. Shivanna who had quit the Congress to join the BJP recently, said that he was originally with the Congress before entering the BJP fold but found the atmosphere “stifling”.

The party does not take into cognisance the contributions of SC/ST community members and does not accord positions due to them based on their work and seniority, he added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.