SC/ST quota in promotions: Order issued to cancel demotions

Nearly a year after Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe government employees were demoted following the Supreme Court order on the issue of reservation in promotions, the State government on Wednesday ordered reversal of these demotions with retrospective effect.

The order will also have to be implemented with immediate effect and without disturbing those who were promoted in the cadre earlier. The Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) on Wednesday issued the order to this effect following the Cabinet decision on Monday. Sources said this will immediately effect 3,799 SC/ST employees, who had been demoted last year after seniority list was revised after the Supreme Court — in February 2017— struck down The Karnataka Determination of Seniority of the Government Servants Promoted on the basis of Reservation (to the posts in the civil services of the state) Act, 2002. Following the order, those who have been demoted will get the posts they had held before the demotion. However, if the posts are not vacant, supernumerary posts will be created temporarily to accommodate employees who will get back their posts, till such time a seniority list is reviewed.

Further, it said the promotions in government jobs, which has been stopped for over eight months now, can be pursued only after seniority list is reviewed.

The new arrangement, the order said, is subject to the outcome of the Supreme Court ruling on pending writ applications (that have questioned The Karnataka Determination of Seniority of the Government Servants Promoted on the basis of Reservation (to the posts in the civil services of the state) Act.

Meanwhile, a senior officer from government general category employees termed the order as a “balancing act” by the coalition government ahead of elections. “This will not accrue any tangible benefits to anyone. General category employees will remain where they are and it may not help reserved category employees much since most posts are filled up,” the official maintained.

The official also said the latest order will be brought before the Supreme Court, which is hearing the case. "We are expecting Supreme Court ruling shortly as arguments will be completed by second week of March."

Expressing satisfaction over the order, legal adviser to SC/ST Government Employees Committee D. Chandrashekaraiah said, “Orders to cancel demotions have commenced immediately after the order was issued by DPAR.” He felt that super numerary posts may have to be created in a few departments as in most departments posts have remained vacant.

What is a supernumerary post?

A supernumerary post is considered a “shadow post” in bureaucratic parlance. It does not carry any responsibility and work will not be assigned for the post. “Such posts were created very rarely in the past. However, they may have to be created in good numbers now,” sources in the government said. The officials given supernumerary posts will be given regular post only when a vacancy arises, sources said.