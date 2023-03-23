ADVERTISEMENT

SC/ST quota enhancement: Karnataka recommends inclusion of law in 9th Schedule

March 23, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka government has recommended to the Centre to bring the new legislation enhancing reservation to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes under the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.

The inclusion of the law in the Ninth Schedule will fortify it against any legal challenge. The Cabinet in February decided to send the proposal to the Centre.

Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma has written to the Home Secretary, Government of India, on the inclusion of The Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions and of Appointments or Posts in the Services Under the State) Act, 2022, that enhances reservation for SCs from 15% to 17% and for STs from 3% to 7%, in the Ninth Schedule. The legislation was passed in the winter session of the legislature in Belagavi in December last.

The Congress had been attacking the government for not bringing the law under the Ninth Schedule to protect it from legal scrutiny and termed the government move an “eyewash” to attract SC/ST votes ahead of the Assembly elections. The State government’s move comes days ahead of the schedule of the Assembly elections being declared.

