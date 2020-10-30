SC/ST committee objects to manner of transfer of headmasters in Mysuru

Allegations have surfaced over the drawing up of a seniority list without following the roster system for the purpose of transfer of headmasters in Mysuru division of the Education Department.
The counselling for transfer of headmasters commenced on Wednesday. While stating that the department had followed the roster system in Bengaluru division, the Karnataka State Government SC/ ST Employees’ Committee has alleged that the same was not followed in Mysuru division “owing to pressure”. In a letter to the Chief Secretary, the committee said decision to not draw up the seniority list based on the roster system would put those from the SC and ST communities at a disadvantage. “While one particular community gets an undue advantage over the urban centres in transfers, members from other communities will be posted in rural centres because of the lack of a roster system,” committee president D. Chandrashekaraiah said. The committee has sought the immediate stoppage of counselling and initiation of action against those for starting the counselling without adhering to the roster system.
Meanwhile, a senior official said the roster system was followed in effecting promotions and the seniority list was being followed in transfers as per the Department of Personnel and Administrative Services rules. “We are doing it as per the rules. Objections have been made and we have looked into it,” the official said.
