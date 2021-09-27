SC/ST colonies should develop with all facilities: DC

YADGIR

27 September 2021 03:00 IST

Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya has directed officials to identify the localities of Schedule Caste and Scheduled Tribes that lack facilities and ensure they are equipped with the same immediately.

She was addressing a review meeting recently in Yadgir.

Dr. Ragapriya said the government has earmarked adequate grants and announced various schemes under different departments such as Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Fishery, Forest, Cooperative, Transport, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Housing, Health, Urban Development, PWD, Energy, Major and Minor Irrigation, Planning, Medical Education, Primary and Higher Education, Backward Classes Welfare, Skill Development, Handlooms and Textile, Small Scale Industries, Food and Civil Supplies, Revenue, Labour, Kannada and Culture and Social Welfare to reach out the people with programmes. Hence, officials should implement such programmes effectively and ensure development of SC and ST colonies, she advised.

Shantagowda Patil, Deputy Director of Public Instruction, informed the DC that ₹31 lakh was earmarked to repay the fees for SSLC students belonging to SC category and of which ₹23 lakh was released and used. For ST category students, ₹12 lakh was earmarked and ₹9 lakh was released and used.

The DC specifically suggested that officials of the Social Welfare Department provide agriculture equipment to beneficiaries under the Ganga Kalyan scheme under Bhoo Odetana Yojana and asked to ensure no complaints of irregularities.

“The SC and ST colonies should develop with basic facilities including CC Road, drainage, health care centres, libraries, community halls, hostels and other facilities,” Dr. Ragapriya stressed.

Shankaragowda Somanal, Additional Deputy Commissioner, and others were present.