SCSP/TSP money being used for guarantee schemes opposed

August 16, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

Dalit Sangarsha Samithi (Ambedkar Vada) and Dalitha Hakkugala Samithi, Karnataka, jointly held a round-table conference to oppose the alleged diversion of a portion of the funds reserved for the Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan (SCSP) and Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) to implement guarantee schemes.

Samithi convenor B. Rajshekharmurthy said that the amount of ₹11,000 crore reserved under SCSP/TSP funds, allegedly diverted for guarantee schemes, should be restored immediately. The organisations also demanded that a special session be called for a comprehensive discussion on funds spent under SCSP/TSP. They threatened to launch a campaign if the government did not reverse its decision.

Earlier, the BJP had also raised objections to the alleged diversion of funds towards guarantee schemes.