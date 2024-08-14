GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SCs urge CM to implement internal quota as per Supreme Court verdict immediately

Members of various Scheduled Castes take out procession in Hubballi as part of victory celebrations over the judgement

Published - August 14, 2024 09:20 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of various Scheduled Castes taking out a victory procession in Hubballi on Wednesday.

Members of various Scheduled Castes taking out a victory procession in Hubballi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Members of various Scheduled Castes, including Chalavadi, Samagar, Dohara, Mochigar and Bhovi communities, took out a procession in Hubballi on Wednesday as part of victory celebrations over the recent Supreme Court judgement on authorising States to provide internal reservation among Scheduled Castes.

The procession was carried out under the aegis of Parishishta Jatigala Samarasya Aikyata Okkuta, a federation of the Scheduled Castes communities.

The procession began from Indira Glass House in Hubballi and concluded at the Ambedkar statue near the Head Post Office, where the participants submitted a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister to Hubballi tahsildar K.L. Patil.

The members of various communities first congregated near the statue of Babu Jagjivan Ram at Indira Glass House, before taking out the procession.

Leading the victory procession, convenors of the okkuta the former MLA Veerabhadrappa Halaharavi, Vijay Guntral, Basappa Madar, Ravi Kalyani, Santosh Chalavadi, D.M. Doddamani, Sahadev Malagi and others hailed the verdict of the Supreme Court, which has ruled that the respective State governments have the authority to provide internal reservation among Scheduled Castes.

In the memorandum, the okkuta has urged the Chief Minister to immediately take steps to implement internal reservation and stop all recruitments till it is done. The okkuta has also demanded that the Dohara community should be included in the 6% reservation category instead of under the 1% one.

