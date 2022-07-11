SCs, STs demand implementation of Justice Nagamohan Das report in Yadgir

A mammoth protest by Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes demanding implementation of the Justice (Rtd) H.N. Nagmohan Das report was held in Yadgir on Monday.

The protestors tried to seize the Deputy Commissioner’s office while they were demonstrating outside but were stopped by the police.

Valmiki Peetadhipathi Sri Prasannanand swami was holding a sit-in dhrana demanding justice for these communities by increasing the reservation. The government had promised to solve the issue in 15 days. The protesters warned that they would launch a continuous agitation, if the issue was not solved earliest,

Mareppa Nayak Mogdampur, Vasu, Hanume Gowda Beeranakal, Sharanu Natekar, Sharanappa Jakanalli, Neelakanth Badiger, Manasingh Chavan and others were present.