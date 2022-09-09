SCs seek burial grounds 

Members of Buddha Youth Club have urged the State government to allot a burial grounds for the Scheduled Castes in Hamilapur village of Bidar district.

Mahesh S. Rampure, president of the club, has in a release explained the miseries being faced by the people of the community. He said that around 4.35 acres of government land is available in the village and urged the government to allot 2 acres of land for the burial grounds of the community.

Mr. Rampure has in a memorandum addressed to the Revenue Minister and the Social Welfare Minister demanded allotment of 2 acres of land in every village for burial grounds for people belonging to Scheduled Castes communities.