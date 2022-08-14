Scribes fill potholes in Belagavi

ADVERTISEMENT

It was an interesting Sunday morning activity for members of the Belagavi journalists association.

They drove up the Deputy Commissioner’s office with a bag of tar, stone jelly, cement and sand. They cleaned a few of the potholes in the DC office compound and began filling them.

They complained that the district administration had not taken any steps to improve the roads despite appeals to several officers. There are various important offices in the premises, including Regional commissioner’s office, zilla panchayat, information department and others. But, the roads are still in a bad condition. It is taking a toll on journalists who have to visit the offices every day, Suresh Nerli, a member, said. He described it as Sharamadana and not a protest.

DC Nitesh Patil reacted saying that all round development of the DC office premises is being taken up, that included improvement of roads. “Various works are being tendered. There will be visible changes in 2-3 months,’’ he said.

Members Vilas Joshi, Sunil Patil, Keerthi K., Sunita Desai, Suresh Nerli, Ravi Gosavi, Hiramani K., Anjar Athanikar, Jagadish Viraktmath, Raju Hiremath and others were present.