Scribes fill potholes in Belagavi

DC promises swift action to repair bad roads

Staff Reporter Belagavi
August 14, 2022 23:04 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

It was an interesting Sunday morning activity for members of the Belagavi journalists association.

They drove up the Deputy Commissioner’s office with a bag of tar, stone jelly, cement and sand. They cleaned a few of the potholes in the DC office compound and began filling them.

They complained that the district administration had not taken any steps to improve the roads despite appeals to several officers. There are various important offices in the premises, including Regional commissioner’s office, zilla panchayat, information department and others. But, the roads are still in a bad condition. It is taking a toll on journalists who have to visit the offices every day, Suresh Nerli, a member, said. He described it as Sharamadana and not a protest.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

DC Nitesh Patil reacted saying that all round development of the DC office premises is being taken up, that included improvement of roads. “Various works are being tendered. There will be visible changes in 2-3 months,’’ he said.

Members Vilas Joshi, Sunil Patil, Keerthi K., Sunita Desai, Suresh Nerli, Ravi Gosavi, Hiramani K., Anjar Athanikar, Jagadish Viraktmath, Raju Hiremath and others were present.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app