Scribes demand lifting of ban

Demanding the lifting of the ban on electronic media cameras during sessions, members of Karnataka Working Journalists’ Association held a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Raichur and submitted a memorandum addressed to the Speaker on Friday.

Basavaraj Nagadadinni, president, Raichur district unit, Working Journalist’s Association, said that people of the State should know about discussions during sessions through TV channels. This will help in conducting transparent discussions.

Prohibiting cameras inside the house was an anti-constitutional move, preventing the rights of people and the fourth pillar, he said.

He further added that the government should bring in a systematic code if it wanted to and then permit private channels’ cameras instead of banning them without a discussion.

Therefore, the Speaker should lift the ban and allow media cameras inside to cover business, he added.