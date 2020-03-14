Karnataka

Scribes and quarantine

The Mysuru District Administration has threatened mediapersons with 14 days of home quarantine if they interview, photograph or videograph persons suspected with COVID-19. In Kalaburagi, three journalists who met and interviewed the son of the first COVID-19 victim in the State were on Saturday asked to be under isolation.

The Kalaburagi journalists who had conducted the interviews had come to attend the Deputy Commissioner’s press conference on Saturday and he told them that they were secondary contacts to the victim. He directed Health Department officials that the journalists should be home isolated as per protocol.

In Mysuru, advising mediapersons against attempting to photograph or videograph patients suspected with the disease, the district administration has made it clear that the official information relating to any person testing positive for coronavirus will be provided only by the government authorities.

“So, nobody should publish or believe information provided by unofficial sources,” said a note from the district administration.

Related Articles
Recommended for you
Printable version | Mar 14, 2020

