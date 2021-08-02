Screening tightened

The Chikkamagaluru district administration has taken stepped up screening for COVID-19 at district entry points following an increase in the test positivity rate in N.R.Pura taluk. The TPR there is the highest in the State.

Deputy Commissioner K.N. Ramesh, on Monday, informed the media that the TPR could be high in N.R.Pura as people from Kerala, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi visit the place regularly. “The infected people will be put in institutional isolation. Nobody would be allowed to stay at home”, he said.

The administration has set up checkposts at Kottigehara, Jannapura, Magadi, Tanikod and Begar to screen the people entering the district. Those people coming from other States should have RT-PCR test reports showing a negative result.

Chikkamagaluru SP Akshay M. Hakay visited the checkpost at Kottigehara and inspected the screening.