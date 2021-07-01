Screening tightened at Moolehole on Kerala border

Chamarajanagar DC inspects check-post, tells staff to ensure travellers carry RT-PCR negative report

Screening at Moolehole check-post on the Kerala border near Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district has been stepped up with the staff posted there instructed to enter details of every vehicle entering the State from Kerala.

RT-PCR negative report is a must for travellers from Kerala wishing to enter the State through Chamarajanagar district. In view of government guidelines, the district administration has asked the staff to carefully verify the negative reports, and enter details in the entry book before permitting them to move into the State.

Chamarajnagar Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi, who conducted a surprise inspection of the check-post on Thursday, examined the steps taken to screen the vehicles and the travellers in the wake of reports of COVID-19 spike in the neighbouring State.

He told the staff to carefully inspect the goods and passengers’ vehicles coming from Kerala besides checking every RT-PCR negative report, addresses and phone numbers of the travellers. He spent time at the check-post checking how the staff comply with the protocols.

He told the staff not to allow in anyone without a negative report; and enter details of those being sent back to their respective places for not carrying the negative report besides noting down their vehicle numbers.

In March this year, the deputy commissioners of Chamarajnagar and Wayanad in Kerala had met at Moolehole check-post to discuss strategies to be adopted by the administrations of both the districts for countering the pandemic and containing its spread.

The check-post was recently established in the wake of a spike in infections in Kerala. Mr Ravi and Wayanad District Collector Adila Abdulla had a meeting. Chamarajanagar Superintendent of Police Divya Sara Thomas was present.