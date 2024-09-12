ADVERTISEMENT

Screening of films, book release in Shivamogga

Published - September 12, 2024 07:17 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Sinimoge – Shivamogga Chitra Samaja has organised a screening of Girish Kasaravalli’s films and the release of his book in Shivamogga on September 13 and 14.

Kasaravalli’s films Kanasemba Kudureyaneri and Kurmavathara will be screened at the S.V. Krishnamurthy Rao Multi-Purpose Auditorium on the NES Campus. The programme begins at 10 a.m. on September 13.

The next day, September 14, Girish Kasaravalli will take part in an interaction at Patrika Bhavana at 4 p.m. His recent book, co-authored with Gopala Krishna Pai, Bimba Bimbana, will be released by Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegade at 6 p.m. Noted critic Rajendra Chenni, author Gopalakrishna Pai, and others will take part.

Sinimoge – Shivamogga Chitra Samaja has organised the programmes in association with Shivamogga district unit of the Karnataka Union of Working Journalists and the National Education Society, said a press release.

