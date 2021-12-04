Screening of film on farmers’ stir today

‘Kisan Satyagraha’, a documentary on farmers’ agitation on the Delhi borders over the three farm laws that were recently scrapped by the Centre, will be screened in Mysuru on Sunday.

The agitation had drawn international attention as the farmers, opposing scrapping of the laws, staged protests in support of their demands since last December.

Film director Kesari Haravu-directed documentary is being screened for the first time since its production here at Kalpa Kshetra in Vijayanagar third stage. There will be an interaction with the director after the screening.

The screening has been organised jointly by various organisations, including Samajawadi Adhyayana Kendra, Rangavalli, Sahaja Seeds, and Abhiruchi Prakashana.

For more details, call 9845561946, 9590259095.