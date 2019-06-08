Screening for Nipah in Bavali on Kerala-Karnataka border

Health workers are keeping a close watch on people in Bavali on the Karnataka-Kerala border in H.D. Kote taluk in the wake of the fresh Nipah scare. They are screening people as a precaution for any suspected cases following the outbreak of the dreaded viral infection in the neighbouring State.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare has stationed a surveillance team at Bavali on the instructions from the government for prevention and checking the infections from spreading.

An alert has been sounded in eight districts, including Mysuru, and people crossing Bavali from Kerala in various modes of transport are being screened by a team of health workers for flu-like symptoms.

A lot of people from Kerala travel to Mysuru for business and tourism reasons. Until further notice, the team will be stationed at Bavali and will screen people, said health authorities. Screening teams have also been deployed at the city’s main tourist spots, including Mysuru zoo, the palace and Chamundi Hills.

District Health Officer Venkatesh on Friday released brochures on the dos and don’ts on Nipah.