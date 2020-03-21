Screening centres at all inter-State borders: Sriramulu

Health Minister B. Sriramulu held a meeting with officers in Belagavi on Saturday regarding measures to combat the spread of COVID-19. He asked officers to set up screening centres on the model of election checkposts on all inter-State borders.

“Maharashtra is reporting many cases. We have to take special care to see that the virus does not spread in our State,” he said.

To a request by MLC Mahantesh Kavatagimath that the government should ban travel across the Karnataka-Maharashtra border, the Minister said he would take a decision after consulting the Chief Minister.

He said a COVID-19 testing laboratory would be set up in Belagavi. There was no dearth of funds for the disease management. “The Centre has assured us all assistance.”

According to him, as many as six of the 16 cases detected till Friday had been completely cured. “Two of them will be discharged soon.”

He urged people of various communities to hold prayers at their homes, rather than congregating at places of worship. He also asked people to impose self-discipline and self-quarantine on themselves till the possibility of the spread was reduced.