Scrap dealer killed; crime made to look like an accident

October 20, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

A scrap dealer was killed over a financial dispute by persons known to him in Pulakeshinagar on Thursday night. The assailants attempted to make the crime look like an accident.

The deceased has been identified as Syed Asgar, 49, a resident of S.K. Garden. On Thursday, around 12.30 a.m., Syed Asgar stepped out of his house to meet friends near Pottery Circle. He got into a financial dispute with the people he met. As he left the group to return home, the four, who had come in a car, allegedly mowed him down deliberately and fled, the police said. Though the victim was rushed to a private hospital nearby, he succumbed later in the night.

“CCTV footage from the area clearly shows the car deliberately hitting the deceased and that it was not an accident,” the police said. The Pulakeshinagar police have registered a murder case and are probing it further.

