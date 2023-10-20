HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Scrap dealer killed; crime made to look like an accident

October 20, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A scrap dealer was killed over a financial dispute by persons known to him in Pulakeshinagar on Thursday night. The assailants attempted to make the crime look like an accident. 

The deceased has been identified as Syed Asgar, 49, a resident of S.K. Garden. On Thursday, around 12.30 a.m., Syed Asgar stepped out of his house to meet friends near Pottery Circle. He got into a financial dispute with the people he met. As he left the group to return home, the four, who had come in a car, allegedly mowed him down deliberately and fled, the police said. Though the victim was rushed to a private hospital nearby, he succumbed later in the night. 

“CCTV footage from the area clearly shows the car deliberately hitting the deceased and that it was not an accident,” the police said. The Pulakeshinagar police have registered a murder case and are probing it further. 

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / murder / crime / police

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.