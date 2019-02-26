SCPCR cannot order payment of compensation: Karnataka HC

The High Court of Karnataka has said that the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) has no authority and jurisdiction to pass an order for payment of compensation for a victim child or members of victim’s family but it can only recommend to the government or the authority concerned for grant of relief.

Justice H.T. Narendra Prasad passed the order while allowing a petition filed by Zainabhiya Education Society in Tumakuru district. The society had questioned the direction issued by the commission on September 17, 2014, to pay ₹1 lakh interim compensation to a minor student, who in July 2014 had suffered eye injuries accidentally due to an act of another student.

“A careful perusal of the above provisions would show that after completion of an enquiry, if the commission finds that the enquiry discloses violation of child rights, the commission may recommend to the concerned government or authority for initiation of proceedings for prosecution or such other action; and as an interim measure, it can recommend the government or authority for grant of interim relief to the victim or the members of his family, as the commission may consider necessary,” the Court observed.

The institute pointed out that it had provided medical assistance to the injured child both locally and at Minto Eye Hospital, Bengaluru, besides paying ₹70,000 to victim’s father. The commission had initiated proceedings against the petitioner society based on a newspaper report published nearly two months after the incident.

The court also noticed that the commission had initiated proceedings under Section 14(1)(a) of the Commissions for the Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005, and issued notice to the society on September 17, 2014, directing the society’s secretary to appear before the Commission on September 30, 2014. Following this, the secretary appeared but the commission, without conducting any enquiry as per Section 14, had on September 17, 2014, directed the society to pay ₹1 lakh as compensation.

“The commission has no power to direct the management to pay compensation. After completion of enquiry, the commission can only recommend the government or concerned authority for grant of such interim relief,” the court said while setting aside an order for payment of compensation and directing the Commission to proceed further in the case only as per the law.