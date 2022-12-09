Scouts and Guides international jamboree in Moodbidri from December 21

December 09, 2022

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat Scouts and Guides will organise a week-long international cultural jamboree at Alva’s Education Institution in Moodbidri of Dakshina Kannada from December 21.

The former Minister and State Chief Commissioner, Bharat Scouts and Guides, P.G.R. Sindhia, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Friday, said that this is the first-ever international cultural jamboree being organised in which nearly 50,000 Scouts, Guides, Rovers and Rangers from educational institutions and 10,000 teachers from across the country and foreign nations will participate.

Mr. Sindhia said that Bharat Scouts and Guides has so far organised 17 national-level jamborees and 24 State-level jamborees in different parts of the country. This is the first-ever international jamboree in India. Nearly six crore members from across the world and one crore from India and six lakh in Karnataka have registered themselves with Bharat Scouts and Guides Association, he added.

He said that Scouts and Guides will instil discipline among students and help them in learning skills. The participants will have Yoga and meditation sessions in the morning hours, followed by sessions related to personality development and skill development. Students will also showcase their innovative skills in horticulture, arts, science and technology sections at an expo during the week.

Students from different parts of the nation will dress in their regional traditional attires and highlight the importance of their cultures during the event.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will preside over the function. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be the chief guest on the occasion.

CONNECT WITH US