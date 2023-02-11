ADVERTISEMENT

Scores of people participate in ISKCON rathayatra

February 11, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - HUBBALI

The Hindu Bureau

Scores of people from different walks of life participating in the annual Sri Krishna Balaram rathayatra in Hubballi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Scores of people from different walks of life enthusiastically participated in the annual Sri Krishna Balaram rathayatra organised by ISKCON Hubballi-Dharwad in Hubballi on Saturday.

The rathayatra began with a formal inaugural function at Nehru Stadium in which president of ISKCON Bengaluru Madhupandit Dasa, Managing Director of Swarnaa Group V.S.V. Prasad, Pandit Shridhar Rao G.G. and Chairman of Hubli Ayurveda Seva Samiti  Govind Joshi and others took part.

Subsequently the deities, Sri Krishna Balaram adorned in beautiful garments with golden embellishments and dazzling jewels were taken around the thoroughfares of the city in the chariot with telescopic canopy. The devotees took turn to pull the chariot.

The route of the rathayatra was swept by the devotees, who had also drawn rangolis to welcome the deities. All along the route of the procession, they danced to their hearts’ content chanting Hare Krishna and Hare Rama. Also they sang kirtans.

The rathayatra covered the busy roads of Hubballi including Lamington Road, Ambedkar Circle, Station Road, Marata Galli , KoppikarRoad, HDMC, Ranichennamma Circle before concluding at the originating point.

Madhupandit Dasa delivered a discourse after which the celebrations concluded with Maha Mangalarati.

Crossword+

