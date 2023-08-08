ADVERTISEMENT

Scooterist killed in road accident in Bengaluru

August 08, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old scooter rider was killed after he lost control and crashed into a roadside tree on C.V. Raman road in Yeshwantpur early on Tuesday.

The deceased, Piju Gurang, a native of Tripura, was working as a domestic help at the house of a politician and was returning home after dropping his relative.

Due to the impact of the accident, the scooter was damaged and Piju sustained severe head injury and died on the spot.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Yeshwantpur police have registered a case of self-accident and are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US