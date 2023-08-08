HamberMenu
Scooterist killed in road accident

August 08, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old scooter rider was killed after he lost control and crashed into a roadside tree on C.V. Raman road in Yeshwantpur early on Tuesday.

The deceased, Piju Gurang, a native of Tripura, was working as a domestic help at the house of a politician and was returning home after dropping his relative.

Due to the impact of the accident, the scooter was damaged and Piju sustained severe head injury and died on the spot.

The Yeshwantpur police have registered a case of self-accident and are investigating.

