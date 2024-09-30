ADVERTISEMENT

Scooterist dies after coming under BMTC bus

Published - September 30, 2024 09:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 43-year-old man was crushed to death after he fell off his scooter and came under a moving BMTC bus after being knocked down by a car on C.V. Raman Road near KPTCL office on Monday afternoon.

The deceased Ishwar H.A., a goldsmith and resident of Vidyaranpura, was headed to City Market on work when the incident occurred.

While he was trying to pass through a gap between the moving car and BMTC bus, he lost control of his scooter after being knocked down by the car and slipped under the rear wheels of the bus. Due to the impact, he was crushed to death even though he was wearing a helmet.

The Yeshwanthpur traffic police shifted the body to M.S. Ramaiah Hospital. The police seized both the vehicles and arrested the bus driver identified as Mohan Kumar for further investigation.

Ishwar leaves behind his wife Netravathy and two sons aged 13 and 10.

The police have registered a case of death due to negligent and rash driving against the bus driver and made the car driver Satpal Singh co accused in the case.

