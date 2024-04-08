GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Scooter rider part of election rally killed in freak accident

The deceased Prakash, who was part of the campaign rally, lost control and crashed into the car after the door was accidentally opened.

April 08, 2024 04:52 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST - Bengaluru.

Imran Gowhar
Imran Gowhar
BJP Lok Sabha candidate for Bengaluru North Shobha Karandlaje speaks to the media after the freak accident in which a 60-year-old scooter rider Prakash died.

A 60-year-old scooter rider, who was part of BJP MP candidate for Bengaluru North Shobha Karandlaje , was killed in a freak accident after he crashed into the car belonging to the Ms. Karandlaje and came under the wheels of a private bus in KR Puram on April 8.

The deceased Prakash, who was part of the campaign rally, lost control and crashed into the car after the door was accidentally opened.

Prakash lost control and fell on the road only to be run over by a private bus coming from behind..

The profusely injured Prakash was rushed to the hospital where he declared as brought dead.

Ms. Karandlaje termed the incident as unfortunate.

