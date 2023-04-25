Scooter driver killed in accident

April 25, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

A scooter rider was killed in a gruesome accident when a speeding lorry rammed into his vehicle at Nayandahalli Junction on Tuesday morning. The pillion rider on the scooter is also critically injured.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Rafeeq, 20, hailing from Raichur. The pillion rider Gorak, 19, from Uttar Pradesh, is being treated at a private hospital.

Mohammed and Gorak were working as wall painters at construction sites and were going to work from Yeshwanthpur on a scooter at 10.45 a.m., when a speeding tipper lorry collided with them from behind. After the accident, the lorry driver abandoned the vehicle and fled from the scene. The Byatarayanapura Traffic Police registered a case and are trying to track down the lorry driver involved in the accident.

