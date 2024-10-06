ADVERTISEMENT

Scintillating drone show mesmerises crowd at Bannimantap parade ground

Published - October 06, 2024 09:31 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A scintillating drone show was held at the Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantap in Mysuru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

A scintillating drone show mesmerised the crowd gathered at Bannimantap Torchlight Parade grounds in Mysuru on Sunday evening.

The drone display is the latest addition to the attractions in the ongoing Dasara festivities in Mysuru.

The dazzling drones lit the skies above the Torchlight Parade grounds in enchanting formations, much to the glee of the crowd gathered to watch the spectacle.

A view of the crowd gathered to watch the drone show at the Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantap in Mysuru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The administration has decided to allow the public to watch the drone shows for free on October 6 and 7. However, entry will be only with a pass for the drone displays scheduled to be held on October 11 and 12, said Muni Gopalaraju, director of Technical Department of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Ltd.

An estimated 1,500 drones will be used in the drone display, he said.

Mr. Gopalaraju also pointed out that CESC had introduced an ‘electric chariot’ during the ensuing Dasara festivities.

The ‘electric chariot’ will traverse through different parts of the city informing the general public about the electrical safety, usage of solar power and various schemes of the State government.

Mr. Gopalaraju also cautioned the general public against touching electricity bulbs while watching the illumination and taking photographs.

He pointed out that there was a possibility of power leakage in view of the continuous rains the city had been witnessing during the last few days.

Mr. Gopalaraju also pointed out that local professionals had taken up the task of decorating the roads and circles in the city with lamps with a lot of dedication after Chief Minister’s advice to ensure that the city is attractively illuminated during Dasara celebrations.

