GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Scintillating drone show mesmerises crowd at Bannimantap Parade Grounds

Published - October 06, 2024 09:31 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
A scintillating drone show was held at the Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantap in Mysuru on Sunday.

A scintillating drone show was held at the Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantap in Mysuru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

A scintillating drone show mesmerised the crowd gathered at Bannimantap Torchlight Parade grounds in Mysuru on Sunday evening.

The drone display is the latest addition to the attractions in the ongoing Dasara festivities in Mysuru.

The dazzling drones lit the skies above the Torchlight Parade grounds in enchanting formations, much to the glee of the crowd gathered to watch the spectacle.

A view of the crowd gathered to watch the drone show at the Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantap in Mysuru on Sunday.

A view of the crowd gathered to watch the drone show at the Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantap in Mysuru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The administration has decided to allow the public to watch the drone shows for free on October 6 and 7. However, entry will be only with a pass for the drone displays scheduled to be held on October 11 and 12, said Muni Gopalaraju, director of Technical Department of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Ltd.

An estimated 1,500 drones will be used in the drone display, he said.

Mr. Gopalaraju also pointed out that CESC had introduced an ‘electric chariot’ during the ensuing Dasara festivities.

The ‘electric chariot’ will traverse through different parts of the city informing the general public about the electrical safety, usage of solar power and various schemes of the State government.

Mr. Gopalaraju also cautioned the general public against touching electricity bulbs while watching the illumination and taking photographs.

He pointed out that there was a possibility of power leakage in view of the continuous rains the city had been witnessing during the last few days.

Mr. Gopalaraju also pointed out that local professionals had taken up the task of decorating the roads and circles in the city with lamps with a lot of dedication after Chief Minister’s advice to ensure that the city is attractively illuminated during Dasara celebrations.

Published - October 06, 2024 09:31 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.