Scientists urged to introspect if enough has been done to help farmers adopt modern technologies

Farming technologies have progressed swiftly in the recent years. But few of them have reached the farm from the laboratory. It is for the scientific community to introspect if enough has been done to help farmers adopt modern technologies, Minister Santosh Lad said in Dharwad on Sunday.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the Krishi Mela at the University of Agricultural Sciences.

He said that new technology and advanced research are crucial for the progress of the agriculture sector and welfare of the farmers and that it is the responsibility of institutions, scientists, policy-makers and leaders to ensure that these are taken up adequately.

“It is very interesting to see that the technologies being developed for the promotion of agriculture are not confined to a country or region. Compared to us, other countries have effectively adopted such technologies and have focused on advanced research. This has enabled them to increase food production but this is not the scenario in the country,” he said.

“Agriculture research cannot be done sitting within the four walls. Scientists have to visit fields and evaluate problems so that they can come up with new research works. They have to discuss problems with the district administration and find solutions to them,” he said.

“In India, cultivation has been carried out in over 150 million hectares of land. Of this, paddy is cultivated in 40 million hectares, wheat in 30 million hectares, sugarcane in 12 million hectares and horticulture crops in 20 million hectares of land. But the yield does not match the area under cultivation. In China, agricultural land is comparatively less but yield is three times more than in India,” the Minister said.

“Scientists have to question why we are stuck with low yields even after using new technologies and improved crop breeds. The university has to go a step ahead and give suggestions to policy-makers on formulating farmer-friendly crop insurance and also solutions to end farmer suicide,” he said.

“The need of the hour is to educate farmers on integrated farming and also allied agriculture activities such as poultry, beekeeping, dairy farming, among others. This will help them get additional revenue,” he said.

Chairman of the Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti said that it is sad to see that today’s youth are distancing themselves from agriculture.

“Shortage of farm labour has compounded the problem,” he said.

“The agriculture sector is facing numerous challenges and the universities have to focus on solving them on priority,” he added.

MLA N.H. Konraddi urged the government to increase the spectrum of crops in the market intervention scheme through minimum support price mechanism. Farmers are affected by climate change. They need to be supported, he said. He urged farmers to save native varieties.

MLA Abbayya Prasad asked the university and farmers to bring more land under millet cultivation to enhance nutritional security.

Mysore Minerals Corporation chairman G.S. Patil, Vice-Chancellor P.L. Patil, Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J. and others were present.