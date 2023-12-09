Scientists told to adapt to climate change, help India to become developed nation

December 09, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - MYSURU

Former CSIR-CFTRI director and noted food scientist Dr. V. Prakash on Saturday gave a call for focussing on adapting to climate change and recalibrating science and technology so that climate change does not deter India’s race to be a developed country. He gave several solutions for making it happen with scientific examples for combating climate change. Traditional foods that have survived about 5,000 years are a great example to emulate, he added.

Dr. Prakash was delivering a talk at the Dr. M.S. Swaminathan Lecture Series and Dr. Parpia Memorial Lecture during the 9th International Food Convention (IFCoN-2023) at the CSIR-CFTRI. He spoke on the topic “Fusion of Agriculture, Food Science, Innovations with Industries for India’s Leadership in Sustainable Future Foods and Nutrition Security.”

In his talk, the scientist recalled CFTRI’s service to the nation during the Tsunami in 2004 and also the institute’s contribution to the midday meal scheme as two examples of science reaching society.

Dr. Prakash’s talk encompassed the growth of food sciences in the country after Independence and how today’s science and technology with AI, machine learning, and IoT will take the quantum leap.

He focussed on marginal farmers’ plight with low yields. The double burden of malnutrition and dietary diversification have all the solutions at local levels and need networking and working together to make India a sustainable country in the production and productivity of agriculture, Dr. Prakash explained.

SDGs by 2030

Sustainable development goals have to be delivered by 2030 and each sector has to fulfil its promise of meeting the goals by 2030, he said, calling the scientists in the food sector to work hard to achieve the objective.

He also pointed out how the West is calling India a “capital of diabetes” whereas the incidence of diabetes in India is 11.3 per cent while it is 11.6 per cent in the United States. Obesity is 50 per cent in the United States and 20 percent in India which is one of the main causes of diabetes. The West with nearly 50 per cent obesity in its population is the real and future capital of NCDs like BP, cardiac, and diabetes, he said, in his lecture.

He emphasised food safety as an important area to focus and regulators have to be more alert in clearing regulations so that start-ups deliver safe foods and go into the next phase.

He said the Indian food processing market is poised to grow from ₹30,000 billion to ₹45,000 billion by 2030, and called upon the youth to take up agriculture as a career and rural development and entrepreneurship is the need of the hour. These mandates along with health and wellness will be the focus for India in the immediate future.

He congratulated the AFSTI, CFTRI, DFRL, and IITR for networking and making the ongoing IFCoN-2023 a success.

Felicitated

Dr. Prakash was felicitated at the inaugural of IFCoN-2023 here on December 7 by ISRO Chairman Dr. S. Somanath considering his contributions in the area of food science. Ms. Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of the erstwhile Mysore royal family was present. Dr. Prakash received the award amidst a loud applause from the IFCoN-2023 delegates.

