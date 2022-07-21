Scientists to conduct trial blasts in quarries close to Krishnaraja Sagar reservoir

The exercise will help determine the distance from the dam within which no quarrying can take place

Scientists from Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CIMFR) — which is a CSIR institute — in Dhanbad, Jharkhand will conduct trial blasts at select quarries and mines in and around Srirangapatana close to KRS dam.

This was confirmed by Mandya Deputy Commissioner S. Aswathi who said that the trial blasts will be held from July 25 to 30 and a couple of months back a team of scientists had visited the district and conducted a detailed study of the area including the terrain.

‘’The team identified 10 spots in the same area but different locations where it will be conducting trial blasts,’’ said Ms. Ashwathi.

This is being held in the backdrop of the recurring controversy over threat to the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir from illegal mining and quarrying which was raised by the Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh and supported by Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS).

Other sources said the trial blasts have been funded by the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd (CNNL) which had already paid ₹18.58 lakh for conducting the blasts but had to be put off last year owing to protests.

The team had inspected the site last year as well and conducted a site study but the trial blasts were put off.

But, sources said the controlled trial blasts are now confirmed and scientists and engineers from the Department of Mines and Geology, were already at the sites drilling the area and preparing for the exercise.

The CIMFR scientists will be equipped with seismograph and other equipment to record the intensity and also measure the ground vibrations and the final report will be ready in three months.

The trial blast and the report to be submitted by the scientists will help determine the permissible limits of intensity of blasts, the radius and the boundary within which no mining activities can take place etc, the sources added.