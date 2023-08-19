Scientists, scholars and students come together to observe ‘India March for Science’

August 19, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - MYSURU

India March for Science (IMFS) is observed every year in the month of August across the country since 2017. Scientists, research scholars, various science organisations, students and science enthusiasts from around the world participate. The IMFS is an integral part of the Global March for Science Movement.

The purpose of this programme is to celebrate science and inspire scientific spirit amongst the masses. Science-loving people of Mysuru took part in the observance of IMFS at Ekalavya Circle here on Saturday, August 19. Despite rains, the spirit to stand for science wasn’t dampened.

The IMFS was inaugurated by Prof. P. Venkataramaiah, former VC of Kuvempu University; Vidya Shankar, former headmistress, Vidyavardhaka Sangha School; Shashidhar Dongre M., science communicator; Dipti B., State Secretary, Breakthrough Science Society and Niranjan Hiremath, Mysuru unit in charge of Breakthrough Science Society, by watering a plant.

Speaking after the inauguration, Prof. P. Venkataramaiah spoke on the importance of not falling victim to superstitions and the importance of science education in this regard which helps to shun superstitions. He also said programmes like IMFS are important for spreading the message on climate change.

Niranjan Hiremath spoke about the importance of the March for Science programme and said that these kinds of programs will be very important to promote science and give more publicity to science. The theme for March for Science this year was “Save Soil”, “Save Trees”, and “Save Environment”, he said.

Scientist Shivprakash Adavanne said Mysuru is home to many unique birds and plants, and all of us must preserve this biodiversity and the lakes of Mysuru. When biodiversity is saved then we can address climate change. The future generations must lay emphasis on environment and biodiversity conservation.

Ms. Dipti spoke about the importance of scientific temper in society and said scientific temper is not only to be practised in classrooms and laboratories but in everyday life. She said asking “why” and “how” in classrooms and home can go a long way in building an empowered society with a strong mind set towards progress, innovation and growth of society.