Scientists from Bengaluru’s JNCASR find new way to detect Monkeypox virus

Scientists from the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre For Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) have identified a new route to understand the virology of Monkeypox Virus (MPV) or the Mpox virus.

Besides, they have also developed diagnostic tools for the infection as well to find a novel path with therapeutic implications.

Scientists from JNCASR have identified and characterised highly conserved G-quadruplex (GQ) forming DNA sequences — a set of four, within the MPV genome, and specifically detected a specific GQ sequence using a tailored fluorescent small-molecule probe, enabling precise detection of MPV.

“The identification, characterisation and targeting of unusual nucleic acid structures such as GQs have therapeutic implications,” states the Department of Science and Technology (DST) of which JNCASR is an autonomous institution.

DST further added that these GQ sequences are stable under physiological conditions, highly conserved and are not present in other pox viruses, other pathogens, and the human genome.

“These characteristics make the GQ sequences valuable targets for the development of diagnostic tools and therapeutic intervention,” it said.

DST said that the fluorogenic molecular probe (BBJL) developed by Sumon Pratihar, Ramjayakumar Venkatesh, Mohamed Nabeel Mattath, and Thimmaiah Govindaraju also delivers more than 250-fold enhancement in fluorescence output upon binding with a MPV GQs (MP2).

“The ability of BBJL to selectively detect this highly conserved sequence in the MPV genome sets a precedent for the development of detection techniques targeting noncanonical nucleic acids,” it said.

According to DST, the molecular probe is non-fluorescent in absence of the target GQ-DNA and is the first practical demonstration of a GQ targeted diagnostic strategy for detection of MPV.

“This represents the expansion of their modular diagnostic platform, GQ-targeted reliable conformation polymorphism (GQ-RCP), which was originally developed for the detection of SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19, by identifying MPV/Mpox-specific GQs and a novel fluorogenic probe which was earlier published in ACS Sensors,” it said.

Further added that the GQs identified in MPV genome can also serve as potential antiviral targets. Outbreak of MPV have recently been declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) twice in a span of the last three years.