Scientists carry out first-ever documentation of dholes in Kalyana-Karnataka

Dholes - with less than 2,500 mature individuals - are notified as an endangered species by the IUCN Redlist and are perhaps rarer than tigers across their distributional range

Updated - October 03, 2024 11:17 am IST

Shilpa Elizabeth
A dhole is a wild dog. Apart from the Chincholi Wildlife Sanctuary in Kalaburagi district, dholes were also recorded in the adjoining reserved forests of Devagiri-Changler, Saalebeeranahalli, and Bashipur Reserved Forests in Bidar district. 

Wildlife biologist Dr. Sanjay Gubbi and his team from the Nature Conservation Foundation and the Holématthi Nature Foundation in Chincholi Wildlife Sanctuary in Kalaburagi have documented the presence of dholes (wild dogs) in the Kalyana-Karnataka region. According to the team, this is the first-ever documentation of dholes in the region.

Kalaburagi and Bidar districts have the distinction of hosting all four wildlife species from the Canidae family found in Karnataka. These include dholes, wolves, golden jackal and Bengal fox.

Serendipitous find

The camera trapping study carried out during October-November 2023 was intended to understand the population of leopards in the region.

While only one leopard was documented in the area, the study interestingly resulted in the unanticipated documentation of dholes.

According to an official statement from the team, dholes - with less than 2,500 mature individuals - are notified as an endangered species by the IUCN Redlist and are perhaps rarer than tigers across their distributional range.

Post this study, dholes were also recorded by the camera traps set in the sanctuary by the Karnataka Forest Department.

Apart from the Chincholi Wildlife Sanctuary, dholes were also recorded in the adjoining reserved forests of Devagiri-Changler, Saalebeeranahalli, and Bashipur Reserved Forests in Bidar district.

Call for conservation

Gubbi noted that, based on the documentation, a proposal has been submitted to Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre to notify Devagiri-Changler, Saalebeeranahalli, and Bashipur Reserved Forests of Bidar district as part of Chincholi Wildlife Sanctuary.

This would add an additional area of 40.5 sqkm to the existing Chincholi Wildlife Sanctuary and provide additional protected space for dholes.

The sanctuary consisting of dry deciduous forest and lateritic grasslands is a unique wildlife habitat in the Kalyana-Karnataka region. Notified as a wildlife sanctuary in 2011, it is also the northern most protected area in Karnataka. Key large prey species found in the region include chital, blackbuck, four-horned antelope, and nilgai.

Published - October 03, 2024 11:16 am IST

