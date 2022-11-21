Scientific team visits areca plantations in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka

November 21, 2022 05:41 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - Hassan

The scientific team deputed by the Central Government to study the adverse impact of leaf spot and yellow leaf diseases on arecanut crop visited plantations in Kalasa taluk of Chikkamagaluru district on Monday November 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the visit to Prasanna Hebbar’s plantation at Samse, the scientists said the spread of the disease could be controlled by spraying medicine after removing the disease-affected leaves. Farmers argued that they had not been able to protect the crop even after applying medicine as per the suggestions of the experts.

Prasanna, owner of the plantation, had applied medicine at least 30 times in the last three years. Even then, the yield had come down by 90%, he said.

Another farmer Rajendra said his yield had come down from 100 quintals to 10 quintals.

Farmers, who had turned up to meet the team of experts, demanded that the government compensate them considering the loss they suffered in the last three years, and offer financial support to procure medicine.

Trending

The Union Government has sent a team comprising experts from ICAR-CPCRI, Kasargod, and Directorate of Arecanut and Spices Development, Keladi Shivappa Nayaka University in Shivamogga. The experts suggested medicines necessary to tackle the disease.

The team will visit parts of Thirthahalli and Hosanagar in Shivamogga district on Tuesday November 22. They will also interact with elected representatives.

ADVERTISEMENT