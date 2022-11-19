Scientific team to visit areca plantations in Karnataka affected by diseases over 3 days

November 19, 2022 04:41 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST - Hassan

Hundreds of arecanut farmers in Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga district, worried about losing their plantations due to the leaf spot disease, are hoping that the visit by scientists to the affected areas for three days from Sunday November 20 will contribute a solution to the problem.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the last three years, many farmers have suffered a huge loss in the yield due to the fungal infection. The disease was first noticed in some parts of Kalasa in Chikkamagaluru district in 2018. Later, it was spotted in parts of Shivamogga district as well. Gradually, it spread to other areas.

“The yield has come down at an unimaginable scale,” said V.R. Purushotham, chairman of Shodha Farmers Producer Company at Nittur in Hosagara taluk. The yield in plantations, which had been affected for the last three years, had come down by 90%. “If a farmer was getting 10 quintals of areca three years ago, the figure has come down to 1 quintal this year. For the plantations, which were affected last year, the yield has come down by 50%. This is going to be a national calamity. Both the Centre and State need to respond to the issue.”

A couple of farmers have committed suicide unable to bear the loss following the decrease in yield. The farming community is expecting that the committee will submit a report favouring further research on the diseases affecting the crop and find a remedy.

Following an appeal by the State Government and elected representatives of Malnad region to the Centre, a team of scientists is visiting the affected areas for three days from Sunday November 20. The team includes Dr. Anitha Karun, Director of ICAR-CPCRI, Kasargod, Dr. Homey Cheriyan, Director of Directorate of Arecanut and Spices Development (DASD), Calicut, Dr. Fermina, Deputy Director, DASD, Dr. Ravi Bhat, acting Head (Crop Production), CPCRI, Dr. M. Wali, Director of Research, Keladi Shivappa Nayaka University (KSNUAHS), Shivamogga, Dr. H.R. Naik, DD, Deputy Director of Horticulture, Dakshina Kannada, and Dr. Vinayaka Hegde, acting Head (Crop Protection), CPCRI.

Trending

The team will visit parts of Sullia on Sunday November 20 afternoon. On Monday November 21, they will visit parts of Kalasa, Sringeri and Koppa taluks. On Tuesday November 22, the team will move to Thirthahalli. They will hold a meeting with Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, who is also chairman of Areca Task Force, and other elected representatives on Tuesday November 22.

Mr. Jnanendra, on Friday November 18, told journalists in Shivamogga that both the State and Central governments are with the areca farmers. “The State Government has already released ₹15 crore for free distribution of medicine to farmers. We are expecting the scientific team to help find a remedy to the problem,” he said.

Karnataka is the largest areca-growing State in India, contributing about 80% of the total production. The areca nut plantations are spread over 5 lakh hectares in Karnataka. More than 50 lakh people are estimated to depend on this crop.

ADVERTISEMENT