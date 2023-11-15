Science theatre festival in Dharwad from today

November 15, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - HUBBALLI

An amateur theatre troupe from Dharwad, Abhinaya Bharati, will, in association with Rotary Club Dharwad Central, organise a four-day Special Science Theatre Festival in Dharwad from Thursday.

The theatre festival will be hosted at Srujana Rangamandir on Karnatak College Campus at 5.30 p.m. till Sunday. During the festival, biopics on noted scientists will be staged by different theatre troupes.

In a release here, Abhinaya Bharati has said that the objective of the festival is to present the life and struggle of scientists within the framework of educational entertainment and also encourage young minds and sensitise their parents through stage performances.

On Thursday, Abhinaya Bharati troupe will stage Prabhas, a play based on the life of Madam Curie.

On Friday, Arivu from Mysuru will stage QED, based on the life of Richard Feynman.

On Saturday, a play on cancer, C Ward, will be staged and, on Sunday, there will be a play on Salim Ali.

Entry passes can be collected from Rotary Club Dharwad Central president Sunil Bagewadi Ph: 9480737338, Abhinaya Bharati members and Manohar Granthamala, Subhas Road, Dharwad, Ph: 9845447002.

New members can register on the spot, the release added.