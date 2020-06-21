Science societies stress the need for scientific temper, dispel myths around solar eclipse

Rationalists and members of science associations organised public viewing of the solar eclipse using safe screens and boxes in some places in the district.

The Karnataka Rajya Vijnana Parishat organised an event in S.G. Balekundri college in Belagavi, that saw participation of a few students and enthusiasts.

A team led by Rajshekar Patil, coordinator of the district science centre, had installed viewing boxes to look at the eclipse. Social distancing norms were followed, Mr. Patil said.

Members of Science, Technology and Environment Protection Society came out to watch the eclipse in the government school in Gokak.

Gangadhar Nesargi, convenor of the society, stressed the need to develop scientific temper. He said that the spirit of inquiry should be inculcated among young people.

“It is ironical that people rush to the streets when the likelihood of the spread of coronvavirus is high, despite prohibition by the police. But today, people are afraid of coming out into the streets due to the solar eclipse. We need to defeat such blind beliefs and come out as a strong society based on scientific temperament,” he said.

The society usually invites young students and their parents to view the eclipse every year, but this year, they did not send invites due to the COVID-19 scare, he said. He urged media houses not to send out unscientific information on the eclipse.

Former Minister and Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi organised a mass breakfast at Hill Gardens in Gokak. His followers like Ravindra Naikar, organised lunch for science enthusiasts under the banner of Manava Bandutva Vedike in Belagavi.