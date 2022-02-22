‘Science-on-wheels’ gets off to a start

Science-on-Wheels was flagged off here on Monday on the occasion of National Science Week. The event coincides with the 75th celebrations of independence – Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

A joint initiative of JSS Mahavidyapeetha and JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, Mysuru, the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India has sponsored the program under DST-STUTI scheme.

Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami of Suttur Mutt flagged off the Science-on-Wheels on the premises of Suttur Mutt (Mysuru branch) in the presence of JSS Mahavidyapeetha Executive Secretary C G Betsurmath, JSS AHER Pro-Chancellor B Suresh, Vice-chancellor Surinder Singh and Registrar B Manjunath and others.

The scheme aims at educating and creating awareness about science and research amongst the high school and college students of the rural areas.

The Science-on-Wheels is a unique bus containing research related instruments such as world’s smallest and portable live cell imaging microscope, cancer cell lines, NanoDrop spectrophotometer, pH meter, colorimeter, micro pipettes and anatomical models of human organs. Besides spreading awareness, the scheme also intends to introduce real world applications of these instruments for educating the schoolchildren, a note from the organisers said.

Another speciality of the bus is that it is internet-enabled and the facility can be live streamed for spreading the awareness of science and research to not only schoolchildren but also to the interested general public, who wish to know more about the bus and its importance.

The Departments of Anatomy, Biochemistry and Community Medicine of the JSS Medical College and Hospital; the Departments of Biotechnology and Bioinformatics, Microbiology, Biochemistry, Cognitive Neurosciences, Nano Science and Technology of the JSS AHER and School of Life Sciences, Ooty are participating in spreading awareness on science through the bus.