ADVERTISEMENT

‘Science of crash’ campaign to deter speeding in Karnataka

Published - November 19, 2024 07:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

93% (11,523) of all road fatalities and 91% (48,014) of all road injuries to speeding

The Hindu Bureau

:

ADVERTISEMENT

The Karnataka Transport Department on Tuesday launched a campaign titled “Motorcycle Reconstruction”, an instructional-style public service announcement (PSA) that explains the “science of crash” to deter speeding and make roads safer.

Secretary, Transport Department N.V. Prasad launched the mass media campaign on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The State police’s annual report in 2023 attributes 93% (11,523) of all road fatalities and 91% (48,014) of all road injuries to speeding. The new campaign is an instructional-style PSA that explains the science of crash. The PSA shows two crash scenarios: one in which a speeding two-wheeler driver crashes with a car, sustaining severe injuries, and a second which shows how the driver could have avoided the crash by following the posted speed limit,” Mr. Prasad said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Karnataka State Road Safety Authority (KSRSA) is implementing this campaign Statewide in Kannada and English, for a duration of one month on all major TV and radio channels, cinema theatres, hoardings and newspapers.

“The evaluation of the previous speeding campaign implemented in December 2023 revealed that 99% of campaign-aware respondents agreed that the likelihood of crashes increases with speeding. The Karnataka State Police and Transport Department will conduct enhanced enforcement paired with the campaign to reinforce the campaign’s messaging on speeding,” a Transport Department official said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US