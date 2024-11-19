 />
‘Science of crash’ campaign to deter speeding in Karnataka

93% (11,523) of all road fatalities and 91% (48,014) of all road injuries to speeding

Published - November 19, 2024 07:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

:

The Karnataka Transport Department on Tuesday launched a campaign titled “Motorcycle Reconstruction”, an instructional-style public service announcement (PSA) that explains the “science of crash” to deter speeding and make roads safer.

Secretary, Transport Department N.V. Prasad launched the mass media campaign on Tuesday.

“The State police’s annual report in 2023 attributes 93% (11,523) of all road fatalities and 91% (48,014) of all road injuries to speeding. The new campaign is an instructional-style PSA that explains the science of crash. The PSA shows two crash scenarios: one in which a speeding two-wheeler driver crashes with a car, sustaining severe injuries, and a second which shows how the driver could have avoided the crash by following the posted speed limit,” Mr. Prasad said.

The Karnataka State Road Safety Authority (KSRSA) is implementing this campaign Statewide in Kannada and English, for a duration of one month on all major TV and radio channels, cinema theatres, hoardings and newspapers.

“The evaluation of the previous speeding campaign implemented in December 2023 revealed that 99% of campaign-aware respondents agreed that the likelihood of crashes increases with speeding. The Karnataka State Police and Transport Department will conduct enhanced enforcement paired with the campaign to reinforce the campaign’s messaging on speeding,” a Transport Department official said.

November 19, 2024

