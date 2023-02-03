Science museum to come up on Sahyadri College campus in Shivamogga

February 03, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - Hassan

The National Council of Science Museums will set up a science museum on the campus of Sahyadri College in Shivamogga, said Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra.

At a press conference in Shivamogga on Friday, Mr. Raghavendra said a sports complex under the Khelo India project was already planned on the college campus. There were protests against the sports complex on the academic complex. “As a result of our efforts, both the Center and the State have agreed to establish the Science Museum Category 2 on campus,” he said.

The project would require an investment of ₹15.20 crore, which includes ₹3.5 crore towards maintenance of the museum. According to him, the Centrr will contribute ₹6.55 crore to the project.

“The facility will help with research activities and workshops for teachers. It will also have mobile labs that serve the rural people,”, he said.

Mr. Raghavendra said the Khelo India project would be shifted to 20 acres of land on the city’s outskirts. A proposal had been sent for the same. “The complex would come up with an investment of nearly ₹70 crore,” he said.

Mr. Raghavendra, who appreciated the Union Budget for the year 2023–24, said it addressed the needs of middle-class families and the poor of the country. He congratulated Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the budget.