Science lecturers reluctant to come to Bengaluru to evaluate II PU scripts

The evaluation of answer scripts of the second pre-university examination is likely to hit a roadblock as lecturers — particularly those evaluating Science papers — have decided to skip the process. The Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) has identified evaluation camps for Science subjects only in Bengaluru and lecturers are unwilling to travel owing to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

While 40% of the evaluation of Commerce and Arts scripts has been completed, there is uncertainty over the correction of Science papers as it was supposed to commence on June 5.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar had announced that the II PU examination results will be announced on July 8.

Ninge Gowda A.H., president of the Karnataka State Pre-University College Lecturers’ Association, said they will participate in the evaluation only if it is decentralised at the district level.

“The number of COVID-19 cases are increasing daily and we do not want to risk our health by travelling. Moreover, most of us are dependent on public transport,” he said.

A total of 49 lakh answer scripts will have to be evaluated in 39 different subjects and 7,500 evaluators have been roped in.

However, M. Kanagavalli, Director, Department of Pre-University Education, said that they have taken all precautions.

“We will make arrangements for lecturers to stay in lodges and PGs in Bengaluru,” he said, adding that lecturers under home or institutional quarantine, those with comorbidities, and those who are pregnant are exempted.

Department officials said that they could not decentralise the Science evaluation for fear of anything going wrong. “While transporting answer scripts, even if one sheet is misplaced, it will cause problems. We are accountable to the students,” said an official.