Science kits distributed to government schools

Belagavi

21 January 2022 20:11 IST

The Dharwad Regional Science Center has begun distributing ‘Lab-in-a-kit’ science models to government schools.

On Friday, the DRSC distributed ‘Lab-in-a-kit’ to 20 government schools in the district. Along with this, the students and teachers were also given training on how to use the models in the kit.

Gajanan Mannikeri, Joint Director (Administration), Education Department, inaugurated the programme and highlighted the importance of science in day-to-day life.

He said owing to lack of knowledge and opportunities, government school children shy away from taking basic science as their career.

The DRSC is conducting a year-long programme to instil confidence among the children on science and mathematics and also motivate them to take up a career in science.

Teachers need to update their knowledge and teaching skills. The DRSC will hold training programmes for government school teachers who in turn can kindle science interest among students.

High school students should keep themselves abreast of the various new innovations and discoveries that are being recorded every day. Creativity is the buzzword and those having creative skills could fare better than others.

Teachers should inspire students to spend more time in the laboratory, apart from completing the syllabus in classrooms and preparing students for examinations, the officer said.

DRSC director Veeranna Bolishetty said the aim of this programme was to facilitate children develop an interest in science and mathematics.

Selected students were given training in using the instruments in the science kits. They will have to teach other students, Mr Bolishetty said.