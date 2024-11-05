GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Science Hack Day in Belagavi from Friday

Published - November 05, 2024 11:14 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A group of science enthusiasts will organise the Science Hack Day 2024 at Sankalpa Bhumi in Belagavi on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Science enthusiasts, engineers, ethical hackers, IT professionals, Free and Open Source Software professionals and others will participate.

This year’s theme is DNA and gene editing, the future of medicine, biology and beyond.

It is an annual world-wide event, but it has been organised six times in the past in Belagavi, the organisers said.

Apart from group activities, there will be interaction with scientists sharing live demos, documentaries and cutting-edge insights.

There will also be fun activities like Fireside Chats and stargazing Night Out, papermaking, DNA extraction, microscopy, 3D printing and soldering.

There will be workshops for students of 6-12 and 12-17 age groups. The younger lot will have a “Do it yourself science toys and electronics” workshop.

The older students, referred to as young hackers, will have “Explore Python 101, Visual Coding and KuttyPy microcontroller programming”.

Competitions like Paper Plane Contest, Boat Racing, Science Treasure Hunt and the Spaghetti Bridge Challenge will be held. Details can be had from https://sciencehackday.in or from the organisers Gautam +91 98454 70292, Praveen +91 94825 43803.

