Science Express to chug into Kalaburagi today

Science Express, a mobile exhibition mounted on a 16-coach AC train, is expected to reach Kalaburagi railway station at 10 a.m. on Wednesday as part of its ninth phase of awareness journey across the country.

It is a flagship programme of the Union government’s Department of Science & Technology to spread awareness among people on science and technology. With the collaboration of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), the exhibition-train has been named as “Science Express Climate Action Special II” (SECAS II) for its ninth tour (this year) to focus on the issue of global warming. The programme is coordinated by Vikram A. Sarabhai Community Science Centre.

Flagged off by Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu at Delhi’s Safdarjug railway station on February 17, SECAS II, plans to travel 19,000 km and halt at 68 locations till September.

After completing exhibitions in 37 cities, it will reach Kalaburagi on Wednesday morning and remain there for three days till June 2. The exhibition will be open for public between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Of the 16 coaches, in eight coaches where exhibition is put up by MoEFFC, are exclusively devoted to information, case studies, and material related to various aspects of climate change such as impact, adaptation activities, mitigation solutions, and policy approaches in a manner that is easy to understand and interesting for not just students, but also masses. Solar panels have been installed on the rooftop of coaches 11-13 for harnessing solar energy.

Since its launch in October 2007, Science Express has made eight tours of the country travelling about 1,50,000 km. With over 1.64 visitors at its 485 halts it earned a fame of being the largest and longest running and most visited mobile science exhibition in India. It has six entries in the Limca Book of Records.

In coach 12, a Kids Zone is set up for children from Class 5 and below to participate in fun-filled activities, games and puzzles in science, mathematics, and environment. In coach 13, the Joy of Science Hands-on Lab is set up for students of Class 6-10 for performing experiments and activities to understand concepts in environment, science, and mathematics.